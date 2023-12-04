Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal [Image 4 of 4]

    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.0819

    Courtesy Photo

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Pvt. George Arts in a studio setting, left, and recovering from his combat injuries, right. Arts enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, Company I, and was severely wounded Aug. 4, 1918 during the battalion’s assault on the town of Fismes. Though Arts received recognition for his combat wounds, he died before he could apply for the reinstated Purple Heart medal. Photo courtesy Mike Muthig

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.0819
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 8150133
    VIRIN: 231130-O-A3612-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal
    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal
    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal
    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #PurpleHeart
    WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT