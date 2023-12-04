Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal

Pvt. George Arts in a studio setting, left, and recovering from his combat injuries, right. Arts enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, Company I, and was severely wounded Aug. 4, 1918 during the battalion’s assault on the town of Fismes. Though Arts received recognition for his combat wounds, he died before he could apply for the reinstated Purple Heart medal. Photo courtesy Mike Muthig

