A group photo of the 32nd Division’s Company I, 127th Infantry, was displayed for a Purple Heart presentation for Pvt. George Arts, who was severely wounded Aug. 4, 1918 during the battalion’s assault on the town of Fismes. Though Arts received recognition for his combat wounds, he died before he could apply for the reinstated Purple Heart medal. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Sgt. Nina Kowalkowski
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8150131
|VIRIN:
|231111-Z-A3612-1092
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal [Image 4 of 4], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal
