Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal

Maj. Eric Van Hout, an administrative officer with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Johnson, battalion command sergeant major, present a Purple Heart medal to Mike Muthig, the grandson of World War I veteran Pvt. George Arts. Arts enlisted in the battalion’s Company I and was severely wounded Aug. 4, 1918 during the battalion’s assault on the town of Fismes. Though Arts received recognition for his combat wounds, he died before he could apply for the reinstated Purple Heart medal. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Sgt. Nina Kowalkowski

