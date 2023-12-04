Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal [Image 3 of 4]

    Red Arrow veteran finally awarded Purple Heart medal

    APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Maj. Eric Van Hout, an administrative officer with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Johnson, battalion command sergeant major, present a Purple Heart medal to Mike Muthig, the grandson of World War I veteran Pvt. George Arts. Arts enlisted in the battalion’s Company I and was severely wounded Aug. 4, 1918 during the battalion’s assault on the town of Fismes. Though Arts received recognition for his combat wounds, he died before he could apply for the reinstated Purple Heart medal. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Sgt. Nina Kowalkowski

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 8150132
    VIRIN: 231111-Z-A3612-1131
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: APPLETON, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

