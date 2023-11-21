Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy archaeologist gives special presentation at Onalaska Public Library [Image 5 of 11]

    Fort McCoy archaeologist gives special presentation at Onalaska Public Library

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archeologist Ryan Howell giving his presentation about Fort McCoy and Native American coordination and cooperation at the Onalaska, Wis., Public library on Nov. 21, 2023. Howell, who is the staff archaeologist and cultural resources manager with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, is a part of an overall archaeology team based at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy Archaeology Team is made up of the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands archaeologists and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy archaeologist gives special presentation at Onalaska Public Library [Image 11 of 11], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Native American History
    Fort McCoy
    Archeology
    History Presentation

