Fort McCoy archaeologist gives special presentation at Onalaska Public Library

Photo By Claudia Neve | Archeologist Ryan Howell giving his presentation about Fort McCoy and Native American coordination and cooperation at the Onalaska, Wis., Public library on Nov. 21, 2023.

Fort McCoy Archeologist Ryan Howell with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch gave a presentation about Fort McCoy and Native American coordination and cooperation at the Onalaska Public Library on Nov. 21 in Onalaska, Wis.



The presentation covered topics such as a timeline of federal Indian policies and current tribal relations at Fort McCoy. Howell commented on the significance of teaching others about these particular topics.



“It was important to show the public the integration of Fort McCoy and the local Native American tribes,” said Howell. “Particularly the Ho Chunk Nation, (and Fort McCoy,) have worked together to learn about and protect the past in our area and on their public lands.”



Among the two-dozen attendees were members of the Onalaska Historical Society, university students, and local community members. After the lecture was finished, Howell answered questions that guests had about the rich history of Fort McCoy and the surrounding area as well as items shown during the presentation.



“Public education events like this are important so that the wider public is aware of the history and archaeology in the region and gets value from the studies conducted at Fort McCoy using taxpayer money,” Howell said.



Along with his knowledge, Howell brought in posters showing a range of different projectile points and other free items for attendees to take such as bookmarks.



Howell is a part of the archeology team based at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy Archaeology Team is made of the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands and the Natural Resources Branch.



According to the Archeology team, more than half a million artifacts have been found around Fort McCoy in the last 60 years. More than 400,000 of those artifacts have been collected and are stored at the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center curation facility at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.



Learn more about the work the Fort McCoy Archaeology team completes through reading the “Fort McCoy ArtiFACT” each month in The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy. Each ArtiFACT article is also available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao. Just search “Fort McCoy ArtiFACT.”

Learn more about Army history by visiting the Army Center for Military History at https://history.army.mil.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”