Archeologist Ryan Howell answers questions after his presentation about Fort McCoy and Native American coordination and cooperation at the Onalaska, Wis., Public library on Nov. 21, 2023. Howell, who is the staff archaeologist and cultural resources manager with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, is a part of an overall archaeology team based at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy Archaeology Team is made up of the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands archaeologists and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 8149667 VIRIN: 231121-A-CV950-3372 Resolution: 5150x2897 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy archaeologist gives special presentation at Onalaska Public Library [Image 11 of 11], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.