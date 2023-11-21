JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (December, 1, 2023) - Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville conducts a staff dress blue uniform inspection marking the first day of uniform shift. Uniform inspections allow unit leaders the chance to inspect and ensure its personnel’s uniforms are ready for the changing of the season. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8149465
|VIRIN:
|120123-N-QA097-1001
|Resolution:
|6552x4880
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniform Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
