JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (December, 1, 2023) - Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville conducts a staff dress blue uniform inspection marking the first day of uniform shift. Uniform inspections allow unit leaders the chance to inspect and ensure its personnel’s uniforms are ready for the changing of the season. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

