    Uniform Inspection [Image 3 of 3]

    Uniform Inspection

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (December, 1, 2023) - Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville conducts a staff dress blue uniform inspection marking the first day of uniform shift. Uniform inspections allow unit leaders the chance to inspect and ensure its personnel’s uniforms are ready for the changing of the season. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:17
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring
    Navy Chaplain Corps
    Uniform Inspection

    inspections
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville
    dress blue uniform inspection

