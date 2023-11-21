JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (November,14, 2023) - Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi, a chaplain at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, speaks during an event in the hospital chapel. Choi, a native of Bronx, New York, says, “My mission is to implement the CO's mission and vision by providing spiritual growth; facilitating religious needs; deliver pastoral care to all members in the hospital and their families; and advise the command on religious matters.” Happy 248th birthday, Navy Chaplain Corps! Established on Nov. 28, 1775, the Navy Chaplain Corps represents more than 100 faith groups, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Buddhism. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville) #FacesofNHJax #NavyChaplainCorps

Date Taken: 11.14.2023
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US