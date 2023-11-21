Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chaplain Corps [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (November,14, 2023) - Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi, a chaplain at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, speaks during an event in the hospital chapel. Choi, a native of Bronx, New York, says, “My mission is to implement the CO's mission and vision by providing spiritual growth; facilitating religious needs; deliver pastoral care to all members in the hospital and their families; and advise the command on religious matters.” Happy 248th birthday, Navy Chaplain Corps! Established on Nov. 28, 1775, the Navy Chaplain Corps represents more than 100 faith groups, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Buddhism. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville) #FacesofNHJax #NavyChaplainCorps

    This work, Navy Chaplain Corps [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

