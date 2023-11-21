AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties

Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, left, meets with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, in Djibouti Nov. 22, 2023. The leaders discussed the enduring partnership between the two nations and their joint mission to ensure safety and stability in the region. (Department of State photo)

