    AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties [Image 2 of 2]

    DJIBOUTI

    11.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, left, meets with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, in Djibouti Nov. 22, 2023. The leaders discussed the enduring partnership between the two nations and their joint mission to ensure safety and stability in the region. (Department of State photo)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 02:12
    Photo ID: 8149127
    VIRIN: 231122-F-XX000-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    partnership
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa

