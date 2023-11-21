AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties

Courtesy Photo | Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahmoud Ali...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, left, meets with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, in Djibouti Nov. 22, 2023. The leaders discussed the enduring partnership between the two nations and their joint mission to ensure safety and stability in the region. (Department of State photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Youssouf, during a recent visit to Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2023.



Youssouf met with Langley and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, to discuss current and future operations in the country.



"Beyond the boundaries of our military camp, I had the privilege of meeting with the esteemed leaders of Djibouti. Our discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration and understanding as we work together to foster peace and security. In the heart of Djibouti, let us build bridges of friendship and cooperation, strengthening the bonds between our nations," said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command.



Langley is the combatant commander overseeing the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa based in Djibouti. This was Langley’s third visit to the country since taking command in August 2022.