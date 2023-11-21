Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties

    AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties

    DJIBOUTI

    11.22.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Youssouf, during a recent visit to Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2023.

    Youssouf met with Langley and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, to discuss current and future operations in the country.

    "Beyond the boundaries of our military camp, I had the privilege of meeting with the esteemed leaders of Djibouti. Our discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration and understanding as we work together to foster peace and security. In the heart of Djibouti, let us build bridges of friendship and cooperation, strengthening the bonds between our nations," said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command.

    Langley is the combatant commander overseeing the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa based in Djibouti. This was Langley’s third visit to the country since taking command in August 2022.

