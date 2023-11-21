Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, right, discuss joint operations in Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2023. The Department of Defense has maintained a consistent presence in Djibouti and worked together as partners to ensure safety and stability in the region. (Department of State photo)
AFRICOM, Djibouti leaders continue to strengthen ties
