Blacksnake promotes to major

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristen E. Westby, left, 122nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group commander, receives a salute from Maj. Aaron Pence, 122nd FW Maintenance Squadron commander during his promotion ceremony in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dec. 2, 2023. Family, friends and fellow Blacksnakes were in attendance at Pence's promotion ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

