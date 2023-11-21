Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake promotes to major [Image 1 of 3]

    Blacksnake promotes to major

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Pence, 122nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron commander, celebrates with his children during his promotion ceremony in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dec. 2, 2023. Family, friends and fellow Blacksnakes were in attendance at Pence's promotion ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Blacksnakes

