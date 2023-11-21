U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Pence, 122nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron commander, celebrates with his wife during his promotion ceremony in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dec. 2, 2023. Family, friends and fellow Blacksnakes were in attendance at Pence's promotion ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8148552
|VIRIN:
|231202-Z-VY485-1121
|Resolution:
|5220x3480
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake promotes to major [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS
