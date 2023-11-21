U.S Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing celebrate the holidays during a wing-wide holiday party with their families hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 2, 2023. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|8148518
|VIRIN:
|231202-Z-OR724-2195
|Resolution:
|5518x3671
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231202-Z-OR724-2184 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
