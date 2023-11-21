Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Readiness Center Hosts Wing Holiday Party [Image 8 of 10]

    Family Readiness Center Hosts Wing Holiday Party

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing celebrate the holidays during a wing-wide holiday party with their families hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 2, 2023. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones.

    This work, Family Readiness Center Hosts Wing Holiday Party [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

