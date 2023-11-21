U.S Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing celebrate the holidays during a wing-wide holiday party with their families hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 2, 2023. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 8148508 VIRIN: 231202-Z-OR724-2082 Resolution: 3790x5696 Size: 7.08 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Readiness Center Hosts Wing Holiday Party [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.