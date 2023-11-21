Commander, Task Force 71 Hosts Staff Talks with Partners and Allies

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 29, 2023) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 hosts staff talks with members from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Royal Navy (RN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), and Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN). CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron, consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Trebilcock)

