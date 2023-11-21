Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 71 Hosts Singapore Staff Talks with Partners and Allies [Image 3 of 5]

    Commander, Task Force 71 Hosts Singapore Staff Talks with Partners and Allies

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE

    11.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 29, 2023) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 hosts staff talks with members from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Royal Navy (RN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), and Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN). CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron, consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Trebilcock)

    This work, Commander, Task Force 71 Hosts Singapore Staff Talks with Partners and Allies [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    DESRON 15
    staff talks
    CTF 71

