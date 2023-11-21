SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 29, 2023) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 hosts staff talks with members from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Royal Navy (RN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), and Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN). CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron, consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Trebilcock)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8148143
|VIRIN:
|231129-N-EK538-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|462.01 KB
|Location:
|SEMBAWANG, SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 71 Hosts Staff Talks with Partners and Allies [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT