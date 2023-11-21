Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a planning charette with the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency concerning the Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study. The three-day event consisted of two interactive presentation, discussion and planning days, and one field trip to visit and better understand several key water control features within the Sacramento valley region.

The goal of the event is to establish a common understanding of existing and future conditions of the Yolo Bypass and maintain USACE collaboration with federal and non-federal sponsor colleagues regarding study objectives, problems, opportunities, and alternative developments

