Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study [Image 11 of 15]

    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a planning charette with the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency concerning the Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study. The three-day event consisted of two interactive presentation, discussion and planning days, and one field trip to visit and better understand several key water control features within the Sacramento valley region.
    The goal of the event is to establish a common understanding of existing and future conditions of the Yolo Bypass and maintain USACE collaboration with federal and non-federal sponsor colleagues regarding study objectives, problems, opportunities, and alternative developments

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 17:34
    Photo ID: 8147727
    VIRIN: 231202-A-PZ119-1241
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study
    Multi-organization planning charrette for Yolo Bypass Comprehensive Study

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    USACE Sacramento District
    Yolo Bypass
    Yolo Bybass study

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT