Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics

A Belgian Airbus A400M Atlas carrying an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and a platoon operations center lands at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, during a HIMARS rapid infiltration exercise Dec. 2, 2023. The plane originated from Germany and landed in Latvia where the HIMARS rapidly moved to its fighting position at Camp Adazi, Latvia. The exercise demonstrated the ability to quickly mobilize and employ HIMARS across the Baltics and marked the first time that a Belgian aircraft had transported a HIMARS. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

