Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics

An M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System from 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fires a rocket during a HIMARS rapid infiltration exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 2, 2023. During the exercise, a Belgian transport flight from Germany landed in Latvia where the HIMARS rapidly moved to its fighting position at Camp Adazi. The exercise demonstrated the ability to quickly mobilize and employ HIMARS across the Baltics. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

