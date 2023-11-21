Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics [Image 1 of 6]

    Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics

    LIELVARDE AIR BASE, LATVIA

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Belgian Airbus A400M Atlas carrying an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and a platoon operations center lands at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, during a HIMARS rapid infiltration exercise Dec. 2, 2023. The plane originated from Germany and landed in Latvia where the HIMARS rapidly moved to its fighting position at Camp Adazi, Latvia. The exercise demonstrated the ability to quickly mobilize and employ HIMARS across the Baltics and marked the first time that a Belgian aircraft had transported a HIMARS. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 12:16
    Photo ID: 8147426
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-AS463-1012
    Resolution: 3552x2368
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: LIELVARDE AIR BASE, LV
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid infiltration live-fire exercise with NATO Allies demonstrates HIMARS capabilities in Baltics [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

