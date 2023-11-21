Gunners in the Making

Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kirk Godair, leading chief petty officer for G-5 division in weapons department, from Wichita Falls, Texas, shared his excitement to commission as a chief warrant officer (CWO) and become a Gunner. Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jose Vargas, part of G-3 division in weapons department, from Yonkers, New York, is also transitioning from Chief to Gunner through the limited duty officer (LDO) program and will commission as an Ensign in the Navy in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

