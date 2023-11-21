Gunners in the Making

Earning the title ‘Mustang’ in the United States Navy is a sought-out and hard-earned title. A Mustang is someone who went from an enlisted service member to an officer.

In the weapons department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), there are two aviation ordnancemen (AO) who are excited to soon be commissioned as Aviation Ordnance Officers and earn the moniker “Gunners” in the Navy. Not all Mustangs are Gunners, but all Gunners are Mustangs.

Gunners are officers in the weapons department who are in charge of all things ordnance and weapons. Depending on their department and role, they are involved in bomb builds, ordnance on the flight deck, movement of weapons, and gun shoots.

Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kirk Godair, leading chief petty officer for G-5 division in weapons department, from Wichita Falls, Texas, shared his excitement to commission as a chief warrant officer (CWO) and become a Gunner. Godair said he is excited to see the officer side of the Navy and be part of shaping the future of the Navy in a new role.

Since joining the Navy in 2004, becoming a Gunner was always Godair’s goal. He saw the impact he could make in that role and had wonderful mentors who showed him the path to achieve his goals.

“The Navy taught me to control the things I can control and to have patience,” said Godair. “My advice to a new Sailor joining the Navy is to take pride in what you do and your job. Learn everything you can and find a good mentor.”

Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jose Vargas, part of G-3 division in weapons department, from Yonkers, New York, is also transitioning from Chief to Gunner through the limited duty officer (LDO) program and will commission as an Ensign in the Navy in 2024.

“What drew me to wanting to be a Gunner was that our rate had a direct designator. I could be an aviation ordnanceman and then transition into a Gunner and stay a subject matter expert in my field,” said Vargas. “I’m excited and eager for the new challenge. Looking forward to everything my Sailors will achieve and giving back to the ‘Ordie’ community.”

Both men spoke about the importance of learning and how being stationed on an aircraft carrier during the application process to commission provides endless opportunities to expand knowledge in the ordnance field. Being on the new first-in-class aircraft carrier allows for them to stay up to date on the new technologies and better assist the future weapons departments on the other Ford-class aircraft carriers.

Between Gerald R. Ford and Carrier Air Wing 8, there are 14 Gunners and 440 aviation ordnancemen aboard. Across 5 divisions and 7 squadrons, they are in charge of all weapons aboard the ship and aircraft, all gun shoots, and protecting the ship while anchored during port.

Godair explained it is important to be open to constructive criticism when it comes to applying to the LDO/CWO program in order to become a Gunner and the way to get better is to let people help you. He credits the Weapons Officer, Cmdr. Jim Fish, and Ordnance Handling Officer (OHO), Lt. Cmdr. Sampson Keaton, the squadron Gunners, and all of weapons department for helping him reach this goal.

Vargas expressed the importance of always learning. “Never get too high up that you can’t crack open a book or a publication and read up,” said Vargas. “My advice to new Sailors is to be the best at your rate and educate yourself. The Navy’s biggest weapon is its people, never forget that as you move up in the ranks.”

When asked about what the Navy has taught him, Vargas explained his ability to adapt and stay flexible because of the dynamic, ever-changing situation happening in the Navy.

“I want to shout-out the ‘mag rats,’ team leaders, QA/SO’s, G-3 and la familia for always helping and supporting me,” said Vargas. He credits his technical expertise to the last three years working on Gerald R. Ford, stating the experience gained at the command greatly helped his commissioning package.

Both men are excited to finish deployment strong and start a new chapter in their lives in San Diego. Godair is going to the USS Essex (LHD 2) as the OHO and Vargas will be the Gunner at Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 71. They are ready and proud to commission and continue serving as Mustangs in the United States Navy.

