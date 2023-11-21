Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunners in the Making [Image 2 of 4]

    Gunners in the Making

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kirk Godair, leading chief petty officer for G-5 division in weapons department, from Wichita Falls, Texas, shared his excitement to commission as a chief warrant officer (CWO) and become a Gunner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

