Gunners in the Making

Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kirk Godair, leading chief petty officer for G-5 division in weapons department, from Wichita Falls, Texas, shared his excitement to commission as a chief warrant officer (CWO) and become a Gunner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
