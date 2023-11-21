Collaboration leads to innovation: Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center opens at WAMC

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at Womack Army Medical Center signifying the official opening of the Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center on. This collaborative effort between WAMC and Fayetteville North Carolina Veterans Administration Health Care System began in 2018 and came to fruition on June 9, 2023 when they began treating patients. Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Col. David Zinnante and Marri Fryar cut the ribbon with some of the team members who were dedicated to make the initiative work. Mrs. Tiffany Wise, Maj. (Ret.) Santwon Walker, Col. David De Blasio, Dr. Manpreet Bhutani, Dr. Dinesh Chandra and Maj. Robert Gaeta. (DoD photo by Keisha Frith)

