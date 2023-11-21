Collaboration leads to innovation: Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center opens at WAMC

Photo By Keisha Frith | A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at Womack Army Medical Center signifying the...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at Womack Army Medical Center signifying the official opening of the Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center. This collaborative effort between WAMC and Fayetteville North Carolina VA Health Care System began in 2018 and came to fruition on June 9, 2023 when they began treating patients. Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Col. David Zinnante and Marri Fryar cut the ribbon with some of the team members who were dedicated to make the initiative work. Mrs. Tiffany Wise, Maj. (Ret.) Santwon Walker, Col. David De Blasio, Dr. Manpreet Bhutani, Dr. Dinesh Chandra and Maj. Robert Gaeta. (DoD photo by Keisha Frith) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Womack Army Medical Center signifying the official opening of the Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center on Dec. 1. This collaborative effort between WAMC and Fayetteville North Carolina Veterans Administration Health Care System began in 2018 and came to fruition on June 9, 2023.



According to Deputy Commander for Medical Services Col. (Dr.) David De Blasio, it was born out of two requirements first, the need for this capability to expand trauma and graduate medical education services at WAMC, and second, a more cost-effective inpatient stay for Womack beneficiaries and those of the VA.



“The Fayetteville VA and WAMC have continued to collaborate to ensure that this capability provides top-notch care to all of our beneficiaries,” said De Blasio.



The historical opening of the joint inpatient dialysis center sets a precedent for future collaboration, paving the way for further partnerships that can address and improve access to specialized services.



Guest speaker Brig. Gen. Lance Raney said, “What we do here at Womack is we generate the future force for medical, and then we sustain the readiness of the Soldiers that are both assigned here on post and work here within medical. The patients that we see here at Womack isn't just a service to the VA, it's a service to our nation because it helps sustain and generate those skillsets that are required to ensure our freedom.” Raney is the Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command East.



The team has completed over 135 treatments. William Tilley said he is thankful for the cleanness of the facility and the ability to receive the dialysis services in his room.



WAMC Commander, Col. David Zinnante during his opening and introduction of Mrs. Marri Fryar, executive director, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System said, “Today’s ceremony is about the future and what we can do when two organizations like the VA and Department of Defense (DoD) decide to work together on a project.” “It's a commitment to our Soldiers, families, and community, to make this a better place.”

The joint inpatient dialysis center provides comprehensive care to veterans, military personnel, and their families. This initiative reflects a commitment to meeting the unique needs of those who have served.

“Healthcare collaboration efforts provide a structure to exchange clinical and non-clinical resources between VA and DOD medical facilities and are established to support increased patient access to medical services, promote and proof efficiency by reducing duplication of services, and encourage the sharing of medical facility space,” said Fryar.



The opening of this joint inpatient dialysis center marks a significant milestone in healthcare, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation. It is an occasion to celebrate the progress made in delivering high quality inpatient dialysis care to those who have served this nation.