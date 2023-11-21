A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at Womack Army Medical Center signifying the official opening of the Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center. This collaborative effort between WAMC and Fayetteville North Carolina VA Health Care System began in 2018 and came to fruition on June 9, 2023 when they began treating patients. Maj. (Dr.) Robert Gaeta explains how the dialysis equipment works.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 23:47 Photo ID: 8146893 VIRIN: 231201-O-EV225-1308 Resolution: 3705x3397 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Collaboration leads to innovation: Joint Inpatient Dialysis Center opens at WAMC [Image 6 of 6], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.