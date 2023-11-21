Steel Knight 23.2: 1st Recon Bn. conducts night raid

A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, provides security during a night raid as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

