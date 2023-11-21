Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: 1st Recon Bn. conducts night raid [Image 4 of 7]

    Steel Knight 23.2: 1st Recon Bn. conducts night raid

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, post security after coming ashore during a raid as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

    Marine
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Steel Knight
    1st Recon
    SK 23.2

