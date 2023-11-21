Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: 1st Recon Bn. conducts night raid [Image 1 of 7]

    Steel Knight 23.2: 1st Recon Bn. conducts night raid

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    1st Marine Division

    A bird walks across Red Beach during Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 30, 2023. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 23:35
    Photo ID: 8146839
    VIRIN: 231130-M-RA094-1024
    Resolution: 6667x4447
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 23.2: 1st Recon Bn. conducts night raid [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Steel Knight
    1st Recon
    SK 23.2

