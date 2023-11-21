Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room [Image 4 of 4]

    49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dahlberg, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircrew ground equipment journeyman, plays a game of shuffleboard in the 49th Maintenance Group new resiliency and relaxation room at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 29, 2023. The resilience and relaxation room contains massage chairs, a television, a dartboard, snacks, food and a shuffleboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 15:47
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    This work, 49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintainers
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    49thMaintenanceGroup
    49thMXG

