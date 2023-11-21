49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room

Taking care of Airmen is crucial for mission success, and the 49th Maintenance Group is taking steps to ensure that their team has an in-house area to sit back and recharge.



The 49th MXG unveiled its new resiliency and relaxation room during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29, 2023.



Located in Building 296, the maintenance group headquarters, this room provides a separate area from the workspace that maintainers can use to alleviate daily stressors and socialize with others to help boost morale.



“Maintenance is both physically and mentally demanding,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Douglas Tupper, 49th MXG chaplain. “It’s important to bring resources to where people work because it makes the ease of access easier, improving utilization.”





Tupper added that the idea for this new room became a topic of conversation last December, and the planning and compiling of resources for the room started in January of this year.



The room contains different amenities such as massage chairs, a television, a dartboard, a shuffleboard, snacks and drinks.



“I think that this room is great because it gives people a chance to sit and take a break from work,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Thomas Conmy, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit analyst. “As an Airman, this room allows me and my peers to escape the stressors of both work and the flight line.”



Projects like these help to foster resilience in the 49th MXG, that way they can continue to focus on the mission in a productive manner.



“This type of resource is needed throughout the Air Force,” said Tupper. “Airmen understand that we must be mission-focused, but the mission is only as successful as our people are capable. By utilizing this room we can create an inclusive and diverse team that supports one another and we’ll be able to meet the needs of our nation.”

