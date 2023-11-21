U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Jackson, 49th Maintenance Group command support section technician, uses a massage chair at the 49th MXG's new resiliency and relaxation at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 29, 2023. The resilience and relaxation room contains massage chairs, a television, a dartboard, snacks, food and a shuffleboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 15:47 Photo ID: 8146175 VIRIN: 231129-F-WJ136-1021 Resolution: 5146x3424 Size: 2.81 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.