    49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room [Image 2 of 4]

    49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Jackson, 49th Maintenance Group command support section technician, uses a massage chair at the 49th MXG's new resiliency and relaxation at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 29, 2023. The resilience and relaxation room contains massage chairs, a television, a dartboard, snacks, food and a shuffleboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Maintainers
    49th MXG
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    49thMaintenanceGroup
    49thMXG

