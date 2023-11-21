U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Jackson, 49th Maintenance Group command support section technician, uses a massage chair at the 49th MXG's new resiliency and relaxation at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 29, 2023. The resilience and relaxation room contains massage chairs, a television, a dartboard, snacks, food and a shuffleboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
49th MXG unveils new resiliency and relaxation room
