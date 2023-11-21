Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling Load Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Sling Load Training

    POLAND

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Task Force Saber worked together yesterday with Alpha Company, 129th DSSB to conduct sling load training.

    Sling load training, trains soldiers on the skilled process of loading and lashing equipment or supplies so it can be lassoed onto a cargo hook of an aircraft for delivery by air.

    (Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

