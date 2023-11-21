Task Force Saber worked together yesterday with Alpha Company, 129th DSSB to conduct sling load training.



Sling load training, trains soldiers on the skilled process of loading and lashing equipment or supplies so it can be lassoed onto a cargo hook of an aircraft for delivery by air.



(Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

