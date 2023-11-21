Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for Departure

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers from Task Force Reaper work with Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion to load a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (MLIDS) on a Heavy Equipment Truck Transport in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Task Force Reaper is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    This work, Preparing for Departure [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    HETT
    Operation Spartan Shield
    MLIDS

