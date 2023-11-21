Preparing for Departure

Soldiers from Task Force Reaper work with Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion to load a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (MLIDS) on a Heavy Equipment Truck Transport in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Task Force Reaper is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW