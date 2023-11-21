Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moving to a Forward Location [Image 1 of 7]

    Moving to a Forward Location

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion maneuver through the motor pool with a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (MLIDS) on a Heavy Equipment Truck Transport in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 05:02
    Photo ID: 8144949
    VIRIN: 231027-A-XA218-4943
    Resolution: 4522x2559
    Size: 773.62 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving to a Forward Location [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moving to a Forward Location
    MLIDS Ground Guide
    Loading the MLIDS
    MLIDS Loadout
    Preparing to Move the MLIDS
    MLIDS Loading on the HETT
    Preparing for Departure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    HETT
    Operation Spartan Shield
    MLIDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT