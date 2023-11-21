Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion maneuver through the motor pool with a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (MLIDS) on a Heavy Equipment Truck Transport in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 05:02 Photo ID: 8144949 VIRIN: 231027-A-XA218-4943 Resolution: 4522x2559 Size: 773.62 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving to a Forward Location [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.