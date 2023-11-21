Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion maneuver through the motor pool with a mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (MLIDS) on a Heavy Equipment Truck Transport in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8144949
|VIRIN:
|231027-A-XA218-4943
|Resolution:
|4522x2559
|Size:
|773.62 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving to a Forward Location [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT