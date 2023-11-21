MLIDS Loadout

A Soldier from Task Force Reaper ground guides mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system (MLIDS) in to position before loading onto the Heavy Equipment Truck Transport in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Task Force Reaper is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|10.27.2023
|12.01.2023 04:51
|8144953
|231027-A-XA218-4883
|5049x4480
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|1
|0
