    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission [Image 4 of 4]

    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine establishes radio communications while executing a reconnaissance mission during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. The Marine is with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

