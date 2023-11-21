SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission

U.S. Marine Sgt. Davis Moss executes a reconnaissance mission during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. Moss, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

