SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission

U.S. Marine Sgt. Davis Moss executes a reconnaissance mission during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. Moss, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 02:38
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
