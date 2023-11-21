Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission [Image 1 of 4]

    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Joseph Morales executes a reconnaissance mission during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. Morales, a native of Norwalk, California, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 02:37
    Photo ID: 8144915
    VIRIN: 231201-M-EE367-1001
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 208.73 KB
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Hometown: NORWALK, CA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission
    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission
    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission
    SIFEX 24 | Reconnaissance Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT