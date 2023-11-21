Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training [Image 6 of 9]

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexander Wondoloski, left, and Cpl. Isaac Walker, right, both mortarmen with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023. Live-fire drills allow Marines to refine their weapon fundamentals as they prepare for deployment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 8144503
    VIRIN: 231129-M-NY312-1771
    Resolution: 7458x4974
    Size: 21.67 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CAAT
    31st MEU
    Snipers
    BLT 1/1
    Long Distance Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT