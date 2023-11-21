Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training [Image 4 of 9]

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexander Wondoloski, a mortarman with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle during a live-fire exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023. Live-fire drills allow Marines to refine their weapon fundamentals as they prepare for deployment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 8144499
    VIRIN: 231129-M-NY312-1561
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.13 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training
    Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CAAT
    31st MEU
    Snipers
    BLT 1/1
    Long Distance Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT