Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 Conduct Marksmanship Training

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023. Live-fire drills allow Marines to refine their weapon fundamentals as they prepare for deployment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)
