2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) Deployment Closing Ceremony

231121-N-SS900-1099 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, speaks to U.S. and Chilean Sailors during the 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) closing ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Nov. 21, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

