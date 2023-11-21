231121-N-SS900-1058 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) Commander of the Chilean Submarine Force, Commodore Oscar Manzano, speaks to U.S. and Chilean Sailors during the 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) deployment closing ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 21, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

